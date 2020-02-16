Global Oilfield Equipment Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Oilfield equipment is used for the extraction of oil and gas from reservoirs as well as for the extraction of unconventional gas resources. Based on product type, oilfield equipment is classified into four: drilling equipment, field production machinery, pumps and valves, and others.
The analysts forecast the global oilfield equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% in terms of revenue over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
The report covers the current scenario and the growth prospects of the global oilfield equipment market for the period of 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sale of oilfield equipment.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/176625-global-oilfield-equipment-market-2015-2019
The report, Global Oilfield Equipment Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the global oilfield equipment market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key vendors
• Aker Solution
• FMC Technologies
• Halliburton
• National Oilwell Varco
• Schlumberger
• Weatherford International
Other prominent vendors
• Amik
• Cameron International
• Eniprom
• Russel Oil Equipment
Market driver
• Rise in oil and gas drilling activities
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• High capital investment
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing number of mergers and acquisitions
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space and what is their portfolio matrix?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What is the competitive landscape as characterized by geography?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/176625-global-oilfield-equipment-market-2015-2019
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Global oilfield equipment market by product 2014 and 2019
Global oilfield equipment market by product 2014-2019
Global oilfield equipment market by drilling equipment
Global oilfield equipment market by field production machinery
Global oilfield equipment market by pumps and valves
Global oilfield equipment market by others
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global oilfield equipment market segmentation by geography
Oilfield equipment market in EMEA
Oilfield equipment market in Americas
Oilfield equipment market in APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Other prominent vendors
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
Aker Solutions
FMC Technologies
Halliburton
National Oilwell Varco
Schlumberger
Weatherford International
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349