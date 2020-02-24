WiseGuyReports.com adds Oilfield Chemicals Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025 reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market to reach USD 28.59 billion by 2025.

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market valued approximately USD 20.37 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.33% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Oilfield chemicals are the chemical components which are applied in oil & gas extraction operations. These are precisely utilized in well drilling & production facilities to boost the extraction operations through improving productivity and efficiency of the oil drilling process along with petroleum refining & to attain optimum performance with effective oil recovery. These chemicals enable the maintenance of the smooth operating oilfield that result in drop of expenses, over delays and stoppages during drilling processes on the global scenario.

The regional analysis of Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

Akzo Nobel NV

Albemarle Corp

Ashland, Inc

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Nalco Champion

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Biocides

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Polymers

Gellants & Viscosifiers

Other Chemicals

By Application:

Drilling Fluids

Cementing

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Production Chemicals

Well Stimulation

Workover & Completion

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Oilfield Chemicals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continuous

