Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market 2019, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Industry Dynamics

An umbilical, or umbilical cable, is a static or dynamic cable that is the vital link between subsea production and processing systems and the surface, as well as between elements within the larger subsea system via flying leads. Umbilicals are composite cables that have the ability to carry out a large range of processes. Their purpose includes: hydraulic power and chemicals; electric power; and telecommunications (fibre optics). Umbilicals are able to complete an assortment of tasks, including activating wells, managing subsea control panels, feeding information about temperatures, pressures, flows and well integrity back to the surface control teams, supplying hydraulic and electric power to wellheads and manifolds, as well as delivering chemicals to the subsea wells and into the production flows.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals industry, the current demand for Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals products on the market do not sell well; Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals industry, low-end product has excess capacity, high-end product is in short supply.

The global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Oceaneering

Aker Solutions

Nexans

Technip

Prysmian

Subsea 7

Vallourec

Parker

Cortland

Orient Cable

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermoplastic Hose Umbilical

Steel Tube Umbilical

Power Umbilical

Integrated Services Umbilical

Table of Contents

1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

1.2 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Segment by Type

1.3 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Segment by Application

1.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market by Region

1.4 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Size

2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

Table Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production (K m) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Figure Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Production Market Share by Types in 2018

Table Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption (K m) Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Figure Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Consumption Market Share by Applications in 2018

Table Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Size (Million US$) Comparison by Regions (2014-2025)

Figure North America Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Europe Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure China Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

