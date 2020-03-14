Global Oil Field Rental Services Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

Description

The Global Oil Field Rental Services Market is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to increasing worldwide energy demand. This market is driven by the exploration and production of oil. The equipmentis rented as they are highly priced.The drilling equipment has the highest demand at present. The future for this market is bright with good growth prospects.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing energy demand is one of the prime drivers for the market. The increased drilling activity is making this market indispensable. The increased offshore exploration activity is helping the market to grow. Technological progress has made the exploration and production activities economical.

The uncertain government regulationsput several constraints on the market. The customized demand by drillers is detrimental to the overall market. The market is highly competitive with big established players dominating the market.

The opportunity for the market lies in the technological advancement in the oilfieldequipment. The increase in investment in the exploration and production of oil will give a boost to the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of equipment used intodrilling equipment, pressure and flow control equipment, fishing equipment, and other equipment. Drilling equipment is driving the equipment market. In terms of application, it is divided into onshore and offshore segments. The onshore segment dominates the market.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is leading the market. The focus on shale mining in North America is driving the market.The production of oil is expected to increase in the future with aninflow of capital investments. There is a huge demand for rental equipment in Asia and the Middle East. Asia-Pacific and Africa are expected to witness future growth due to rising energy demand. The increasing demand for oil in the emerging markets will shift the use of oil majorly from developed to developing countries.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include John Energy Ltd., Oil States International Inc., Seventy Seven Energy Inc., Basic Energy Services, Black Diamond Group, Parker Drilling Company, Wrangler Rentals, Precision Drilling Corporation, and Superior Energy Services Inc.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Global Oil Field Rental ServicesMarket Segments

Global Oil Field Rental ServicesMarket Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Oil Field Rental ServicesMarket Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Oil Field Rental ServicesMarket Current Trends

Competition &Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Global Oil Field Rental Services Marketincludes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage