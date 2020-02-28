Global Oil And Gas Lubricant Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities-2017 to 2023

The global oil and gas lubricant industry is estimated to is expected to reach USD 166.25 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Lubricants refer to those substances which are used to reduce friction between two surfaces in mutual contact. Its primary use is to reduce the heat generated. It prevents loss of energy (into unwanted heat energy) and enhances the longevity of the material. Another group of lubricants namely coolants are used to prevent overheating in the machines. Anti-freezers are yet another type which brings down the melting point of the material thus preventing blockade in the machines (due to solidification) while being used in extremely cold conditions.

The end users industries are construction, machinery, automotive, marine, textiles, food processing etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS:

Based on the current global scenario the following factors are prominent in deciding the fate of the industry.

Market Drivers:

The demand for oil and gas are increasing every passing day. It has lead to several offshore extraction processes from the oilfields beneath the oceans. This involves heavy machinery working under harsh conditions (high saline content, high pressure and subzero-temperature). Anti-freezers are used to prevent solidification and greases to prevent corrosion. Rise in these activities directly leads to the positive growth in the market.

A boom in the shale business in North-America has also played a major role in supporting the market.

Lubricants comprise the primary working fluid in the hydrostatic power transmission.

Greases are widely used in heavy machinery and automobiles to reduce friction and the corrosive effects.

This has given a major boost to the industry.

Market Restraints:

The growth of the industry is directly tied up with the oil and gas industry. Consequently sharp fall in the crude oil prices has proved to be the major hindrance in the growth of the industry.

Market Opportunities:

Advancement in technologies and material science could increase the efficiency of the lubricating fluids which would indirectly enhance the durability and performance of machines worldwide, and prevent unnecessary power loss. This would boost several other industries.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The market can be segmented into the following parts:

By geography:

The Asia-Pacific

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

By applications:

On-shore applications

Off-shore applications

By product types:

Greases

Coolants/Anti-freezers

Others

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS:

The Asia-Pacific region is the forerunner in the present global arena. It is home to some of the major emerging nations like India, China, Japan, South Korea etc. North America and the north-sea regions happen to have lucrative market opportunities owing to increased offshore activities and increased shale production. Latin America and the Middle East are still developing and are expected to register an impressive CAGR in the coming years.

KEY PLAYERS:

Some of the major companies in the market are:

Lube Corporation

Graco Inc.

SKF AB

Groeneveld Group BV

BijurDelimon

Solan Lubrication Systems

Indian Oil Coorporation Ltd.

