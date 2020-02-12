GLOBAL OIL and GAS EPC MARKET: GROWTH, KEY COMPANIES, SIZE ESTIMATION AND SOURCE ANALYSIS 2023

Global Oil & Gas EPC Market – Growth,Latest Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)

In 2016, the global spending on oil and gas projects was about USD 437 billion, a decrease of nearly 41.7% when compared to that of 2014. Factors, such as a decline in the investments in oil and gas projects and cancellation of projects, worth USD 380 billion since 2014, have resulted in a severe downturn in the global oil & gas EPC market. As a result, it is tough to maintain the profit margins, which has fueled the level of competition between EPC contractors. Oil & gas EPC companies are partnering with seasoned companies to complement their skillset, increase strength and improve the overall business portfolio.

Global Oil & Gas EPC Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

TechnipFmc Plc,Bechtel Corporation,Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd,Saipem SPA,National Petroleum Construction Company,McDermott International, Inc.,KBR Inc.,Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.,Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.,Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.,Fluor Corporation,Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.,CNGS Group,Hexa Oil & Gas Services Llc,Stroytransgaz

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US,Canada,Rest of North America,Australia,China,India,Indonesia,Rest of Asia Pacific,Russia,UK,Norway,Rest of Europe,Saudi Arabia,Iran,Qatar,EgyptRest of Middle East & Africa,Brazil,Venezuela,Rest of South America

Points Covered in TOC of Global Oil & Gas EPC Market

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast Until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Supply Chain Analysis

6. Global Oil & Gas EPC Market Analysis, by Sector (Market Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

6.1 Upstream

6.2 Midstream

6.3 Downstream

7. Global Oil & Gas EPC Market Analysis, by Geography (Market Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Rest of North America

7.2 Asia-Pacific

7.2.1 Australia

7.2.2 China

7.2.3 India

7.2.4 Indonesia

7.2.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Russia

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Norway

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 Middle East & Africa

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 Iran

7.4.3 Qatar

7.4.4 Egypt

7.4.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Venezuela

7.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Business Segmentation, Financial Analysis**, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

8.1 TechnipFmc Plc

8.2 Bechtel Corporation

8.3 Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd

8.4 Saipem Spa

8.5 National Petroleum Construction Company

8.6 McDermott International, Inc.

8.7 KBR Inc.

8.8 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

8.9 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

8.10 Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd

8.11 Fluor Corporation

8.12 Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd

8.13 CNGS Group

8.14 Hexa Oil & Gas Services LLC

8.15 Stroytransgaz OAO

*List is not exhaustive

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.2 Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10. Appendix

10.1 Disclaimer

** Subjected to availability in public domain

To conclude, Oil & Gas EPC report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

