Global Offshore Wind Energy Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 25.47% during 2016 – 2021

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Offshore Wind Energy Market on the basis of By Region (Europe, Asia pacific), By Country (U.S., Belgium, Denmark, Sweden , U.K., Netherland, Germany, China, Japan, Brazil and South Korea).

Over the recent years, the global offshore wind energy industry has been growing rapidly as the global total installed capacity has been witnessing rapid growth. Globally, the growth in the offshore wind energy market is driven by increasing demand of clean energy, larger coastal regions, abundant resource of energy and low cost from the other technology like nuclear plant and coal plants.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 25.47% during 2016 – 2021, chiefly driven by increasing demand of clean energy, governments regulatory frameworks and advancements in new technologies.

Among the regions, North America is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by government subsidies, financial support from European banks and wind energy associations. Among the countries, Germany in Europe and South Korea in Asia are predicted to advance at the highest rate driven by higher investments by native companies and government subsidies.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Offshore Wind energy Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global food service equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016-2021)

Offshore Wind Energy Market

Regional Markets –Europe, Asia-Pacific (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016-2021)

Offshore wind Energy Market

Country Analysis – U.S., UK, Germany, Denmark, Netherland, Sweden, Belgium ,Japan, China, Brazil, South Korea (Actual Period: 2011-2015, Forecast Period: 2016-2021)

Offshore wind Energy Market

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Policy and Regulation

Company Analysis – Siemens, Vestas, Vattenfall, General Electric, Suzlon, Vestas, Dong Energy, Samsung Heavy Industries, Nordex, ABB Group, Senvion

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

3.1 Europe Region witness fastest growth in the offshore Wind industry.

3.2 Technological Advancements in the Sub Area of the Offshore Wind Farm

4. Offshore Wind Energy Market Outlook

5. Global Offshore Wind Energy Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2011-2015)

5.2 By Value (2016-2021)

5.3 By value (2011-2015)

5.4 By Value (2016-2021)

