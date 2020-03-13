Global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) is a sea motor vessel used for transmitting cargos, goods, supplies, crews, and offshore exploration and production equipment across oil platforms. OSV supports marine offshore drilling activities through the transportation of offshore energy resources, and it also facilitates oil rigs installation process. It is mostly used by oil and gas companies for exploration and production (E&P) activities. OSV is operated by ship owners or by companies that take OSV on lease. In addition, OSV facilitates the maritime logistics operation for various other industries such as Subsea and Deep Water Mining.

Deepwater production and exploration activities and investments by emerging economies in offshore exploration will drive the offshore support vessel market.

Oil & gas exploration and production activities are being carried out, both onshore and offshore, worldwide. The offshore oilfield business consists of the survey, exploration, construction, production, maintenance, upgradation of production facilities, and decommissioning. The activities at various stages of the oilfield lifecycle require different types of specialized offshore support vessels (OSV), which are suited for the project needs.

The offshore supply vessel market has been segmented into vessel type, depth, and region. The market has been further segmented, by vessel type; into anchor handling tug supply vessels, platform supply vessels (PSV), multipurpose support vessels (MPSV), and standby and rescue vessels, crew vessels, chase vessels, seismic vessels, and others. The AHTS vessels segment accounted for the largest share, 45% of the market in 2017, AHTS vessels are principal support vessels used for towing, anchoring, and supplying equipment to drilling rigs and production platforms, making them the largest segment of the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Demand for offshore drilling is projected to recover slowly, particularly in deepwater fields as oil prices stabilize, thus, helping the AHTS market.

On the basis of depth, the market has been segmented into shallow water and deepwater segments. The application of offshore support vessels in shallow water projects is estimated to lead the market, in terms of market value share of 70.7% in 2017. The shallow water basins in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America will play a major role in driving the Offshore Support Vessel Market. Shallow water operations are typically less expensive compared to deepwater operations. Thus, recovering oil prices will lead to a faster increase in offshore activity in shallow water basins compared to deepwater ones.

The OSV market is less concentrated, various enterprises have invested in fleet expansion, so as to replace older vessels, and enhance their position in global market. Key players in offshore support vessel market include Edison Chouest, Tidewater, Bourbon Offshore, DOF, Swires, Maersk Supply Service, Farstad Shipping, Hornbeck, Cosl, Island Offshore Management, Gulf Mark and Havila Shipping.

The global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) market is valued at 15500 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 29100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2018-2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Anchor Handling Tug Supply

Platform Supply Vessel

Multipurpose Support Vessel

Standby & Rescue Vessel

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Shallow Water

Deep Water

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

