Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Size(Volume & Value), Business Strategies, Growth and Development Trends 2019-2024

Offshore mooring systems assists anchorage of marine assets including vessels, barges, tugs and support vessels. Mooring is a permanent structure on which a vessel is secured or tied in. A mooring system collectively stalls free movement of a ship on water thus assisting it for its specific and desired use. Offshore mooring systems fixes the position of a vessel relative to a point on the sea-bed without any connection to shore. Mooring system includes anchors, mooring lines, shackles, steel/synthetic wires and chains. Vessel type and environmental conditions like wave / drifting forces, swell, wind & current forces determines component and equipment’s to be used in a particular mooring system.

The report segments the West Africa offshore mooring market as:

By Type

Catenary

Taut Leg

Semi-taut

Spread

Single Point

Dynamic Positioning

By Application

Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels

Floating Drilling, Production, Storage and Offloading (FDPSO) Vessels

Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Vessels

TLP

Semi-submersibles

Spar platforms

Others



Recent fall and fluctuations in global crude oil prices has not deterred exploration activities in West Africa. The demand for energy, especially from exploration of oil and gas, is constantly on the rise. Major offshore production facilities are in Gabon, Angola, Ghana, Congo Brazzaville and Ivory Coast. New projects are also underway in this region which are expected to provide positive growth opportunities for the offshore mooring systems market. Most of the global major players in offshore mooring systems are entering West Africa offshore to expand market presence.

West Africa Offshore Mooring Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on the type of mooring systems, the catenary, taut leg system, semi-taut system, single point mooring, spread mooring and dynamic positioning are also expected to augment the West African offshore mooring systems market.

Based on application of offshore mooring system, the market for West Africa is segmented into Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels, Floating Drilling, Production, Storage and Offloading (FDPSO) Vessels, Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) Vessels, Tension Leg Platform (TLP), Semi-submersibles, Spar platforms and others mooring systems.

Offshore mooring is utilized for renewable energy generation for offshore including wave and tidal energy. West African region is dominated by oil and gas exploration, renewable energy sites are under survey stage and are set to get momentum during the forecast period.



West Africa Offshore Mooring Systems Market: Competitive Analysis

The forecast period considered in the report is from 2015 to 2024 wherein strategic analysis of the offshore mooring systems for West Africa has been provided. The report has been segmented by type, application, anchorage and country for the forecast period. Leading players in the offshore mooring systems market have been profiled with the market strategies adopted by them, company overview, financial overview, business segments, strategies and developments.

The company’s included, but not limited to, are: SBM Offshore N.V., MDEC, Inc., Grup Servicii Petroliere S.A, Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V, FMC Technologies Inc., BW Offshore Ltd., Trelleborg Marine Systems, Timberland Equipment Ltd., Mooring Systems Inc., and Delmar Systems, Inc.

