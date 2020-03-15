The Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market was valued at USD 3.5 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.82% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market Analysis

With increasing offshore oil & gas discoveries in prominent countries and the rise in the demand for oil and gas, these factors are boosting the growth of the global Offshore AUV and ROV market. Factors such as how the Offshore AUV and ROV market is Capital-Intensive is restraining the growth of the market.

Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as:

• Subsea 7 Inc.

• SAAB AB

• Fugro NV

• Ocean Engineering Ltd.

• Bluefin Robotics

• Atlas Electronik GmbH

• Kongsberg Maritime

• Teledyne Technologies LLC

• BIRNS INC.

• International Submarine Engineering Ltd

