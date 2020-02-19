GLOBAL OFF-GRID ENERGY STORAGE 2019 MARKET ANALYSIS, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Off-grid Energy Storage – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

Off-grid Energy Storage Market 2019

Off-grid Energy Storage Market 2019

Description:

Off-grid Energy Storage is a collection of methods used to store electrical energy on a large scale without an electrical power grid.

The cost of diesel is higher in remote locations due to the added high cost of transportation, that additionally influences the cost of electricity. Burning diesel also emits noisy carbon emissions into the atmosphere. Solar photovoltaic (PV) technology produces clean and renewable solar power that creates minimal noise while under operation. The operating time of diesel generators can be reduced significantly by hybridizing power systems, which will consequently reduce CO2 emissions.

The global Off-grid Energy Storage market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Off-grid Energy Storage volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Off-grid Energy Storage market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EnerSys

SAFT

Sonnen

NEC Energy Solutions

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Fronius

LG Chem

Aquion Energy

Toshiba

Samsung SDI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

ZEN Energy

Enphase

CALB

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Others

Segment by Application

Family Backup Power

Industrial UPS

Unattended Equipment

Others

