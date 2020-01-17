GLOBAL OFF DRY WINE MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

In 2017, the global Off Dry Wine market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Off Dry Wine market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Off Dry Wine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Off Dry Wine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Off Dry Wine market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Off Dry Wine include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Off Dry Wine include

E&J Gallo Winery

Constellation

Castel

The Wine Group

Accolade Wines

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

Trinchero Family

Pernod-Ricard

Diageo

Casella Wines

Changyu Group

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

GreatWall

Dynasty

Market Size Split by Type

White Wine

Red Wine

Other Types

Market Size Split by Application

Daily Meals

Social Occasions

Entertainment Venues

Other Situations

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Off Dry Wine market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Off Dry Wine market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Off Dry Wine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Off Dry Wine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Off Dry Wine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Off Dry Wine are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Off Dry Wine market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

