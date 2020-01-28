Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Ocean Freight Forwarding Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Ocean Freight Forwarding Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ocean Freight Forwarding Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In 2018, the global Ocean Freight Forwarding market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Ocean Freight Forwarding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ocean Freight Forwarding development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Ocean Freight Forwarding Manufacturers

Ocean Freight Forwarding Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ocean Freight Forwarding Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

