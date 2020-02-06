Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market

The Occupant Classification System (OCS) is designed to classify the weight of the front seat passenger and automatically turn OFF the front passenger air bag under certain conditions.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to hold the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the increase in vehicle production and adoption of advanced safety technologies in vehicles. Expansion of leading OEMs and automotive component suppliers in developing economies such as China and India is also expected to drive the growth in this region.

The global Occupant Classification System (OCS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Occupant Classification System (OCS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Occupant Classification System (OCS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aisin Seiki

TE Connectivity

ZF

Continental

Aptiv

Robert Bosch

Denso

Autoliv

Nidec

IEE Sensing

TCS

Joyson Safety Systems

Keihin

Calsonic Kansei

Shanghai Shanben Industrial

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Mayser

Vmanx

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Sensor

Seat Belt Tension Sensor

Segment by Application

Economy Class Vehicle

Mid-Size Class Vehicle

Luxury Class Vehicle

