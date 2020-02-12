Global Oat Protein Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Consumption, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2023

Global Oat Protein Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Oat protein is a kind of active protein rich in essential amino acids and is the exciting new way to boost products’ protein content.

The Consumption of Oat Protein increased from 884 MT in 2012 to 1398 MT in 2017, with a CARG of more than 9.6 %.

The consumption value reached 45.49 Million USD in 2017 from 29.47 Million USD in 2012.

The Oat Protein industry has a high concentration and the top three accounted for nearly 80% in 2017.

The sales market are concentrated in North America, China and Europe. Europe is the largest manufacture region in the global market, which sales reached 475 MT in 2016. The sales share of North America, China and Europe were 23.54%, 21.37% and 36.91%.

The global Oat Protein market is valued at 48 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 63 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Oat Protein market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Oat Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Oat Protein in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Oat Protein market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Oat Protein market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Tate & Lyle

Croda

Provital Group

Global Other

Market size by Product

Isolates

Concentrates

Market size by End User

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Oat Protein market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Oat Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Oat Protein companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Oat Protein submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oat Protein Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Oat Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Isolates

1.4.3 Concentrates

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Oat Protein Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Cosmetic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tate & Lyle

11.1.1 Tate & Lyle Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Tate & Lyle Oat Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Tate & Lyle Oat Protein Products Offered

11.1.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Development

11.2 Croda

11.2.1 Croda Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Croda Oat Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Croda Oat Protein Products Offered

11.2.5 Croda Recent Development

11.3 Provital Group

11.3.1 Provital Group Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Provital Group Oat Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Provital Group Oat Protein Products Offered

11.3.5 Provital Group Recent Development

11.4 Global Other

11.4.1 Global Other Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Global Other Oat Protein Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Global Other Oat Protein Products Offered

11.4.5 Global Other Recent Development

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Oat Protein Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Oat Protein Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global Oat Protein Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 Oat Protein Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Oat Protein Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global Oat Protein Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.3 Oat Protein Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Oat Protein Forecast

12.5 Europe Oat Protein Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Oat Protein Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Oat Protein Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Oat Protein Forecast

Continued………..

