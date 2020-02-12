Global Oat Protein Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Consumption, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2023

Global Oat Protein Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Oat protein is a kind of active protein rich in essential amino acids and is the exciting new way to boost products’ protein content.
The Consumption of Oat Protein increased from 884 MT in 2012 to 1398 MT in 2017, with a CARG of more than 9.6 %.
The consumption value reached 45.49 Million USD in 2017 from 29.47 Million USD in 2012.
The Oat Protein industry has a high concentration and the top three accounted for nearly 80% in 2017.
The sales market are concentrated in North America, China and Europe. Europe is the largest manufacture region in the global market, which sales reached 475 MT in 2016. The sales share of North America, China and Europe were 23.54%, 21.37% and 36.91%.
The global Oat Protein market is valued at 48 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 63 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Oat Protein market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Oat Protein in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Oat Protein in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Oat Protein market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Oat Protein market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Tate & Lyle
Croda
Provital Group
Global Other
Market size by Product
Isolates
Concentrates
Market size by End User
Food & Beverage
Cosmetic
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Oat Protein market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Oat Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Oat Protein companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Oat Protein submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
