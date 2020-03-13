Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Market to experience significant growth during the forecast period 2018–2025

Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Market to reach USD XX million by 2025. Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Market valued approximately USD 172 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.72% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Nylon String Trimmer Line Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Nylon string trimmer line is the string trimmer line made of nylon. Nylon is the typical material used in trimmer lines. They are synthetic, hardened monofilaments that can be used for almost all weed-cutting tasks. Increasing adoption in commercial construction & residential industry and technological advancements are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand from developing economies is likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future.

Further, nylon string trimmer line also offers various benefits such as ease of use, it is versatile & durable, it is convenient and so on. These benefits are also propelling the demand of nylon string trimmer line across the globe. However, lack of skilled workforce and complication to handle in harder objects such as rocks and metals are the key restraining factors of the market during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078542

The major market player included in this report are:

• Blount (Oregon)

• Arnold

• ECHO

• Rotary (Desert&Maxpower)

• Husqvarna AB (RedMax)

• DEWALT

• Shakespeare Monofilaments

• Yao I

• STIHL

• Huaju Industrial

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Round

Multi-Sided

Twisted

Serrated

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Request for Free Sample [email protected] https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078542

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609