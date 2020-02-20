Global Nut Ingredients Market-Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Short Description

By Type (Peanut, Almond, Walnut, Cashew, Pistachio, Pecan, Hazelnut, Others), Form (Roasted, Paste, Granular), Application (Snacks & Bar, Chocolate & Confectionery, Meals & Meal Centers, Bakery Products, Desserts & Ice Cream, Dairy, Breakfast Cereals, Beverages, Spreads, Sauces & Seasonings, Others), End User (Industrial, Commercial), Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa).

Market Definition

Nut ingredients and its products play a vital role in the production of the bakery and confectionery products. Various factors such as growing health consciousness of the customers and increasing demand for the healthier products are driving the market growth in emerging nations. The rapid growth of healthier products and their need for raw nut materials is anticipated to provide significant opportunities for market players operating in the medical nut ingredients market.

Market Segmentation

> On the basis of type, the market is segmented into peanut, walnut, almond, cashew, hazelnut, pistachio, pecan, others.

> On the basis of form, the market is segmented into granular, paste, roasted.

> On the basis of application, the market is segmented into snacks & bar, chocolate & confectionery, bakery products, spreads, sauces & seasonings, desserts & ice cream, meals & meal centers, breakfast cereals, dairy, beverages, others.

> On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into industrial, commercial. The Industrial segment is sub-segmented into food & beverages, bakery & confectionery, others. The commercial segment is sub-segmented into hotels, restaurants, others.

Market Players

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are

> Archer Daniels Midland Company

> Olam International

> Barry Callebaut

> Blue Diamond Growers

> Mariani Nut Company

> Kanegrade Ltd.

> Bergin Friut and Nut Company

> LBNUTS AG

> Fruisec

> Royal Nut Company.

> H.B.S. Foods Ltd.

> Terri Lynn

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 19

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 19

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 19

1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET 19

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 20

1.5 LIMITATIONS 20

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 21

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 23

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 23

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 24

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 25

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 25

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 26

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 29

2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 30

2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 31

2.1 MULTIVARIATE MODELING 32

2.2 PRODUCT TIMELINE CURVE 33

2.3 SECONDARY SOURCES 34

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS 34

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 35

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 38

5 KEY INSIGHTS 40

6 MARKET OVERVIEW 41

6.1 DRIVERS 43

6.1.1 HEALTH & WELLNESS TREND AND GROWING FOCUS ON PREVENTIVE HEALTHCARE 43

6.1.2 LAUNCH OF INNOVATIVE HEALTHIER PRODUCTS 44

6.1.3 ASSOCIATIONS & ORGANIZATIONS PROMOTING NUT INGREDIENTS INDUSTRY 45

6.1.4 ADVANCEMENTS IN RAW MATERIAL 45

6.2 RESTRAINTS 46

6.2.1 ALLERGIES TO NUT INGREDIENTS 46

6.2.2 INCREASED PRICE OF THE NUT INGREDIENTS 46

6.3 OPPORTUNITY 48

6.3.1 MARKET GROWTH IN EMERGING NATIONS 48

6.4 CHALLENGE 48

6.4.1 LIMITED RESOURCES 48

7 GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY TYPE 49

7.1 OVERVIEW 50

7.2 PEANUTS 51

7.3 WALNUT 52

7.4 ALMOND 52

7.5 CASHEW 53

7.6 HAZELNUT 53

7.7 PISTACHIO 54

7.8 PEACAN 54

7.9 OTHERS 55

8 GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY FORM 56

8.1 OVERVIEW 57

8.2 ROASTED 58

8.3 GRANULAR 59

8.4 PASTE 59

9 GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION 60

9.1 OVERVIEW 61

9.2 SNACKS & BAR 62

9.3 CHOCOLATE & CONFECTIONERY 63

9.4 BAKERY PRODUCTS 64

9.5 SPREADS, SAUCES & SEASONINGS 65

9.6 DESSERTS & ICE CREAM 66

9.7 MEALS & MEAL CENTRES 66

9.8 BREAKFAST CEREALS 67

9.9 DAIRY 67

9.10 BEVERAGES 68

9.11 OTHERS 68

10 GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY END USER 69

10.1 OVERVIEW 70

10.2 INDUSTRIAL 71

10.2.1 FOOD & BEVERAGES 72

10.2.2 BAKERY & CONFECTIONERY 72

10.2.3 OTHERS 72

10.3 COMMERCIAL 72

10.3.1 HOTELS 73

10.3.2 RESTURANTS 73

10.3.3 OTHERS 73

11 GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 74

11.1 OVERVIEW 75

11.2 NORTH AMERICA 80

11.2.1 U.S. 85

11.2.2 CANADA 87

11.2.3 MEXICO 89

11.3 EUROPE 92

11.3.1 GERMANY 98

11.3.2 U.K. 100

11.3.3 FRANCE 102

11.3.4 ITALY 104

11.3.5 SPAIN 106

11.3.6 NETHERLANDS 108

11.3.7 SWITZERLAND 110

11.3.8 TURKEY 112

11.3.9 RUSSIA 114

11.3.10 BELGIUM 116

11.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 118

11.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 119

11.4.1 CHINA 124

11.4.2 INDIA 126

11.4.3 AUSTRALIA 128

11.4.4 SOUTH KOREA 130

11.4.5 JAPAN 132

11.4.6 MALAYSIA 134

11.4.7 THAILAND 136

11.4.8 INDONESIA 138

11.4.9 SINGAPORE 140

11.4.10 PHILIPPINES 142

11.4.11 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 144

11.5 SOUTH AMERICA 145

11.5.1 BRAZIL 150

11.5.2 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 152

11.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 153

11.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA 158

11.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 160

12 GLOBAL NUT INGREDIENTS MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 161

12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL 161

12.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA 162

12.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE 163

12.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC 164

13 COMPANY PROFILES 165

13.1 OLAM INTERNATIONAL 165

13.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 165

13.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 165

13.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 167

