Global Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2025

The technique of nucleic acid isolation and purification has a wide range of applications in the field of genetic engineering, life science research, molecular diagnostics and forensics. There is a rising demand for pure nucleic acids in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries. New processes being developed for diagnosis that require the use of nucleic acids. This market is valued at XX and is expected to grow at XX per cent in the forecast period. It is expected to reach a valuation of XX after the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Nucleic acid isolation and purifications has found varied applications in different fields like genetic engineering, research, forensics, etc. Increased government funding in the R&D sector has fueled the growth in the market. In addition, unfolding of new innovative technologies in molecular diagnostics, expression analysis and genotyping are expected to create an opportunity for the suppliers in the future. Increasing automation is also a major market driver.
This market, however, is on the verge of saturation. Furthermore, low penetration in market also restrains the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented on the basis of products, technology, application and end users.
Based on products the market is segmented into the following:
Instruments
Reagents
Kits
Based on technology the market is classified into:
Column-based isolation and purification
Reagent-based isolation and purification
Magnetic bead-based isolation and purification
Other technologies
On the grounds of Application, the market is partitioned into:
Plasmid DNA isolation and purification
Total RNA isolation and purification
Blood DNA isolation and purification
Genomic DNA isolation and purification
Messenger RNA isolation and purification
MicroRNA isolation and purification
PCR clean-up
Other applications
Based on end users the market is segmented into:
Academic and government research institutes
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Contract research organizations
Hospitals and diagnostic centers
Other end users
Geographical Analysis
North America leads the market with the largest share. However the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate owing to different emerging countries. The market in this region is easy to penetrate. Countries like India and China with boosting economies are a great prospect for the key players in the market. The high stress on investing in research and development in these countries is also a major boost for the market.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the market are:QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Promega Corporation (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.).
