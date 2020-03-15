Global Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2025

The technique of nucleic acid isolation and purification has a wide range of applications in the field of genetic engineering, life science research, molecular diagnostics and forensics. There is a rising demand for pure nucleic acids in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries. New processes being developed for diagnosis that require the use of nucleic acids. This market is valued at XX and is expected to grow at XX per cent in the forecast period. It is expected to reach a valuation of XX after the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Nucleic acid isolation and purifications has found varied applications in different fields like genetic engineering, research, forensics, etc. Increased government funding in the R&D sector has fueled the growth in the market. In addition, unfolding of new innovative technologies in molecular diagnostics, expression analysis and genotyping are expected to create an opportunity for the suppliers in the future. Increasing automation is also a major market driver.

This market, however, is on the verge of saturation. Furthermore, low penetration in market also restrains the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of products, technology, application and end users.

Based on products the market is segmented into the following:

Instruments

Reagents

Kits

Based on technology the market is classified into:

Column-based isolation and purification

Reagent-based isolation and purification

Magnetic bead-based isolation and purification

Other technologies

On the grounds of Application, the market is partitioned into:

Plasmid DNA isolation and purification

Total RNA isolation and purification

Blood DNA isolation and purification

Genomic DNA isolation and purification

Messenger RNA isolation and purification

MicroRNA isolation and purification

PCR clean-up

Other applications

Based on end users the market is segmented into:

Academic and government research institutes

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Contract research organizations

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Other end users

Geographical Analysis

North America leads the market with the largest share. However the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high rate owing to different emerging countries. The market in this region is easy to penetrate. Countries like India and China with boosting economies are a great prospect for the key players in the market. The high stress on investing in research and development in these countries is also a major boost for the market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are:QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC (U.S.), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Promega Corporation (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.).

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

