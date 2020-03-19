Global Nuclear Medicine Market to See Robust Growth With CAGR Value of 10.07% during 2018 – 2023 – Key Players are Bracco Imaging, Lantheus Holding, Curium, Jubilant Lifesciences and other

A new market study, titled “Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Analysis By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine Type, By Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine Type, By Indication, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, France, Germany, India, China, Japan, Brazil)” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Nuclear Medicine Market. The report analyzes the Nuclear Medicine Market By Product (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), By Diagnostics (SPECT, PET), By Therapeutics (Alpha Emitters, Beta Emitters, Brachytherapy) and By Indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Others). The Nuclear Medicine Market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S., Canada, France, Germany, India, China, Japan and Brazil) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to research report “Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Analysis By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine Type, By Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine Type, By Indication, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, France, Germany, India, China, Japan, Brazil)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.07% during 2018 – 2023.

The indication segment of Oncological disorders has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by increased prevalence of cancer, presence of technical advance PET and SPECT equipment to perform treatment, rising number of nuclear centers Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global nuclear medicine market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable regulatory reforms, rising prevalence of chronic ailment such as cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders etc. in the region.

The report titled “Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Analysis By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine Type, By Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine Type, By Indication, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, France, Germany, India, China, Japan, Brazil)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Nuclear Medicine and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global nuclear medicine devices market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Nuclear Medicine Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

Global Nuclear Medicine Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Others)

By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic)

By Diagnostic Type (SPECT, PET)

By Therapeutic Type (Alpha Emitters, Beta emitters, Brachytherapy)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Nuclear Medicine Market – Size and Growth

By Indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Others)

By Product Type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic)

By Diagnostic Type (SPECT, PET)

By Therapeutic Type (Alpha Emitters, Beta emitters, Brachytherapy)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, India, Japan China, Brazil)

Nuclear Medicine Market – Size and Growth

By Indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Others)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Company Analysis – Bracco Imaging, Lantheus Holding, Curium, Jubilant Lifesciences, 3B Pharmaceutical Cardinal Health Advanced Accelerator Application, Eckert & Ziegler

Table of Contents

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Nuclear Medicine Market Overview Global Nuclear Medicine : Growth and Forecast Global Nuclear Medicine Market: By Indication

7 Global Nuclear Medicine Market: By Therapeutic Type

8 Global Nuclear Medicine Market :By Diagnostic Type

Global Nuclear Medicine Market :By Indication Global Nuclear Medicine Market: Regional Analysis Market Dynamics Market Trends Porter’s Five Forces Analysis –Nuclear Medicine Market SWOT Analysis –Nuclear Medicine Market Supply Chain Analysis Nuclear Medicine Market Policy and Regulatory Landscape Competitive Landscape Company Profiles

