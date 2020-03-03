Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size, Pharmaceuticals, Experiments, Research, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

This research report titled Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 has been added to the wide online database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the Nuclear Medicine Market during the period between 2019 and 2025. The concerned sector is analyzed based on different market factors including drivers, restraints and opportunities in order to enlighten the readers about the actual scenario prevailing in the Nuclear Medicine Market.

Nuclear Medicineor Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

In 2018, the global Nuclear Medicine market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Nuclear Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nuclear Medicine development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GE Healthcare

Bracco Imaging

Mallinckrodt

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer

Jubilant Pharma

Nordion

Eli Lilly

SIEMENS

China Isotope & Radiation

Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tc-99

I-123/131

In-111

Xe-133

Th-201

Ga-67

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Tc-99

1.4.3 I-123/131

1.4.4 In-111

1.4.5 Xe-133

1.4.6 Th-201

1.4.7 Ga-67

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Diagnostic

1.5.3 Therapeutic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Nuclear Medicine Market Size

2.2 Nuclear Medicine Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Nuclear Medicine Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Nuclear Medicine Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Nuclear Medicine Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Nuclear Medicine Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Nuclear Medicine Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Nuclear Medicine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Nuclear Medicine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Nuclear Medicine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Nuclear Medicine Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information………@@@

