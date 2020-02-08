Global Nuclear Medicine Market Growth Rises By 2019-2024: Industry, Size, Demand, and Revenue

Nuclear Medicine Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

Nuclear Medicineï¼Œor Radiopharmaceuticalsï¼Œ are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

The global average price of Nuclear Medicine is in the decreasing trend, from 41.6 USD/Dose in 2011 to 39.5 USD/Dose in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Nuclear Medicine includes Tc-99, I-123/131, In-111, Xe-133, Th-201 and Ga-67, and the proportion of Tc-99 in 2015 is about 51.60%, and the proportion is stable from 2011 to 2015.

Nuclear Medicine is widely used in Diagnostic, Therapeutic. The most proportion of Nuclear Medicine is Diagnostic, and the market share in 2015 is 61.23%. The trend of Diagnostic is decreasing.

This report studies the global Nuclear Medicine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Nuclear Medicine market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Nuclear Medicine market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6610 million by 2024, from US$ 4590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Nuclear Medicine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Nuclear Medicine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Nuclear-Medicine-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE Healthcare

Bracco Imaging

Mallinckrodt

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Bayer

Triad Isotopes

Nordion

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

SIEMENS

China Isotope and Radiation

Dongcheng

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/541057

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Tc-99

I-123/131

In-111

Xe-133

Th-201

Ga-67

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/541057

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Nuclear Medicine consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Nuclear Medicine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nuclear Medicine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nuclear Medicine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Nuclear Medicine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook