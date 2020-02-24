Global NPWT Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global negative pressure wound therapy devices Market is accounted to reach USD 4,975.7 million by 2024 from USD 3,011.3 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising aging and geriatric population and technological advancement in negative pressure wound therapy devices increased number of surgical procedures, government support for promoting negative pressure wound therapy rising incidence of diabetes. On the other hand, high cost of products and availability of substitute products hinders the market growth.

The key market players for Global negative pressure wound therapy devices Market are listed below;

Acelity L.P. Inc.,

Smith and Nephew

Molyncke Healthcare

The market is further segmented into;

product type

wound type

end-user

Distribution Channel

Geography

Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, wound type, end user and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into stand-alone negative-pressure wound therapy devices, portable negative-pressure wound therapy devices and disposable negative-pressure wound therapy devices. In 2017, standalone negative pressure wound therapy devices segment is expected to dominate the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market with 51.1% market share and is expected to reach USD 2,104.7 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of wound type, the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into surgical wound, diabetic ulcers, burns, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers and others. In 2017, surgical wound is expected to dominate the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market with 41.3% market share and is expected to reach USD 1,951.2 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of end-user, Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centres, ambulatory centres, home healthcare, clinics and community healthcare. In 2017, hospital is expected to dominate the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market with 42.4% market share and is expected to reach USD 1,664.8 million by 2024, growing with a CAGR of 2.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of distribution channel, Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into direct tenders and distributor & retails. In 2017, direct tenders is expected to dominate the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market with 79.0% market share and is expected to reach USD 4,122.3 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented into geographical regions, such as,

North- America,

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global negative pressure wound therapy devices market for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12576

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]