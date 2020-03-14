Global North America Veterinary Healthcare Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Veterinary healthcare may be defined as the diagnostic tests that are carried out to maintain the health and production of animals, in addition to the early identification and treatment of the first signs of disease. These tests are performed through the various methods that use blood, urine, faeces and tissue sample from animals. Veterinary diagnostics covers a wide range of animal species, including both domestic and wild. New types of animal diseases and their subsequent transfer to humans via animal companionship and animal food product consumption are accelerating the industry growth globally.

Market Dynamics

Better standards of living have resulted in an increase in pet ownership and livestock product consumption across the globe. With more pet owners willing to pay for veterinary care, the demand for supplements and other treatment options for animal healthcare is on the rise. A stable economy and rising population, especially in countries of North America, have resulted in an increased demand and consumption of meat and dairy products. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness for animal diseases and food safety, along with the escalating incidence of zoonotic diseases, are further fuelling the market size. Other major factors driving the market include the technological innovations and developments in animal drugs and healthcare field and favourable government initiatives to promote animal healthcare practices.

Conversely, the increased competition for cultivated land, scarcity of arable land, and rising cost of production are restraining the growth of the market. The restrictions on the use of parasiticides in food-producing animals, rising storage cost of animal vaccines, and the shift towards vegetarian diets offer further hindrances to the market growth.

Market Segmentation

TheNorth America Veterinary Healthcare Market is fragmented on the basis of animal types, products, and diagnostics.

Diagnostic Tools

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology Tests

Molecular Diagnostics

Diagnostic Imaging

Other Veterinary Diagnostic Products

Products

Vaccines

Anti-Infective

Anti-Parasitic

Medical Feed Additives

Other Pharmaceuticals.

Animal Types

Companion Animals(dogs, cats, horse)

Farm Animals(poultry, swine, fish, cattle, and sheep)

Geographical Analysis

The veterinary healthcare market in North America is geographically segmented into US and Canada. The US is the most lucrative market in the global veterinary healthcare market. It is expected to account for nearly 80% share of the total North America veterinary healthcare revenue by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players

The leading companies operating in the veterinary healthcare market in North America include Bayer Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Animal Health, Inc., Elanco, Merck, Merial (Animal Health Division of Sanofi), Cargill, Inc.,Sanofi S.A., SeQuent Scientific Ltd., Vtoquinol S.A, and Virbac.

