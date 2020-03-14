Global North America Veterinary Healthcare Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Better standards of living have resulted in an increase in pet ownership and livestock product consumption across the globe. With more pet owners willing to pay for veterinary care, the demand for supplements and other treatment options for animal healthcare is on the rise. A stable economy and rising population, especially in countries of North America, have resulted in an increased demand and consumption of meat and dairy products. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness for animal diseases and food safety, along with the escalating incidence of zoonotic diseases, are further fuelling the market size. Other major factors driving the market include the technological innovations and developments in animal drugs and healthcare field and favourable government initiatives to promote animal healthcare practices.
TheNorth America Veterinary Healthcare Market is fragmented on the basis of animal types, products, and diagnostics.
Diagnostic Tools
Clinical Chemistry
Hematology Tests
Molecular Diagnostics
Diagnostic Imaging
Other Veterinary Diagnostic Products
Products
Vaccines
Anti-Infective
Anti-Parasitic
Medical Feed Additives
Other Pharmaceuticals.
Animal Types
Companion Animals(dogs, cats, horse)
Farm Animals(poultry, swine, fish, cattle, and sheep)
The veterinary healthcare market in North America is geographically segmented into US and Canada. The US is the most lucrative market in the global veterinary healthcare market. It is expected to account for nearly 80% share of the total North America veterinary healthcare revenue by the end of the forecast period.
The leading companies operating in the veterinary healthcare market in North America include Bayer Healthcare, Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Animal Health, Inc., Elanco, Merck, Merial (Animal Health Division of Sanofi), Cargill, Inc.,Sanofi S.A., SeQuent Scientific Ltd., Vtoquinol S.A, and Virbac.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US
Canada
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage