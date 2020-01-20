Global North America Manufactured Housing Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period

North America Manufactured Housing Market: Introduction

Unaffordability of site-built houses is a key concern across major geographies. The steadily increasing inflation rate has led to increase in price of raw materials and commodities, which makes construction of buildings costlier. The necessity of a shelter, demanded an alternative for the costly site-built homes. Thus, manufactured housing emerged as a decent solution for this problem. The manufactured housing market is a potential market, especially in North America, where the demand for affordable and quality housing is continuously increasing. Manufactured housing is a type of prefabricated housing. The houses are built in factories, then assembled and are then transported to the housing site trough trucks and trailers. Manufactured housing has brought a revolution in the housing industry, as one can own a house at a price that costs at least 10-20% lesser than the cost of a site-built home. Further, highly customized interior and exterior designs are available, depending upon the choice of the customer. Manufactured housing industry in North America generates significant revenue and the industry is expected to witness high value growth over the forecast period.

Construction of manufactured houses in the U.S. is governed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which regulates and authenticates the design, construction, strength and durability of manufactured houses. Manufactured housing market is expected to witness increased number of annual installations owing to the added benefits that manufactured housing offers over site-built homes. Some of these benefits include, no delay in construction due to natural hindrance such as bad weather, risk of damage to building products, unavailability of skilled labours, etc.

North America Manufactured Housing Market: Market Dynamics

Some of the major factors driving the growth of manufactured housing in North America is that, it offers house ownership at a lower cost, when compared to the site-built homes. Various architectural styles, both interior and exterior, which can’t be achieved easily in site-built home can easily be deployed in manufactured housing. Technological advancements and focus of manufactures on delivering high quality services to the customers can further fuel the growth of North America manufactured housing market over the forecast period.

Some of the key factors restraining growth of the manufactured housing market include, lack of customer confidence over manufactured housing, many of the customers doubt over the quality and durability of manufactured housing and thus hold back from investing in such projects. Availability of affordable and attractive home loans for site-built homes can also hamper the growth of manufactured housing market. Furthermore, economic and political fluctuations also tend to affect the market growth.

North America Manufactured Housing Market: Segmentation

North America manufactured housing market can be segmented into:

By product type, North America manufactured housing market can be segmented into:

Manufactured Homes

Modular Homes

Panelized Homes

By construction type, North America manufactured housing market can be segmented into:

Single section

Multi-section

North America Manufactured Housing Market: Region-wise Outlook

In North America manufactured housing market, the U.S. accounts for a larger share of the revenue generated from the sales of manufactured housing, whereas Canada holds only nominal share of the revenue. The market in the U.S. is marked by the presence of a large number of manufactured housing manufactures and service providers, who hold significant positions in the local as well as global market. Canada has witnessed slowdown in construction spending in the recent past, the manufactured housing market in the country is expected to struggle for growth as the industry has witnessed slowdown in installation rate, however slow recovery is projected over the forecast period.

North America Manufactured Housing Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the North America manufactured housing market include: