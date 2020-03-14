Global North America Feed Yeast Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2016-2022

Feed yeasts are nutritive supplements which are added to the diet of animals. They enhance the growth of the animal and improve the immune system and digestibility of the feed. Live yeast products are most used in feed grade of animals, in particular active dry yeast followed by yeast culture. Saccharomyces Cerevisiae is the most common yeast species used as feeds.

Market Dynamics

The feed yeast production in North America is primarily driven by the growing consumer demand for nutrition rich meat products and high per capita consumption of meat. Food safety concerns in the region are also high, resulting in an increased demand for healthier feed additives in livestock production, thus propelling the market growth. Furthermore, factors such as ban on the use of antibiotic growth promoters and use of new variants of yeast for improved functionalities are expected to further offer growth opportunities to the prominent players in the market.

However, a lack of awareness about the product among the consumers is restraining the growth of the feed yeast market.

Market Segmentation

Type

Live Yeast

Spent Yeast

Yeast Derivatives

The live yeast segment is projected to hold the largest share in the market by the end of the forecast period. It is cost-effective and helps to improve the gut flora of the livestock, thus enhancing the livestock productivity.

Animal Type

Swine

Poultry

Cattle

Aquatic Animals

Pet Animals

Other animals

Form

Fresh

Dry

Instant

Geographical Analysis

United States is the largest consumer of meat in North America, driving the demand for feed yeast, followed by Mexico and Canada. Canada accounts for 14% of the total share in the market. This share is expected to increase further in the forecast period owing to the increasing meat exports as well as rising domestic consumption in the country. Mexico is an emerging market, showing healthy growth trends due to other factors industrialization, rising disposable incomes and increasing demand for meat.

Key Players

The prominent market players include Alltech Inc, Angel Yeast Co, Archer Daniels, Associated British Foods PLC, Bio Sunkeen Co, Biomin GmbH, Cargill Inc, Diamond V Mills, Dox-Al Inc, Lallemand Inc, Leiber GMBH, Lesaffre Group, Midland Company Nutreco N.V, SantelSante Animal, and Western Yeast Co. These key players are focused on expansion of the business and setting up new plantsto increase production capacity. In order to reduce cost of production and cater to the increasing demand, manufacturers are increasingly adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and investments in production process.



US

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.