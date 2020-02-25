Global Norovirus Treatment Market Prime Economies Expected to Deliver Major Growth until 2026

Norovirus is a common type of virus which causes gastroenteritis. Gastroenteritis refers to the inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. The infection spreads through contaminated food and water or through close contact with an infected person. Excessive consumption of junk food can be a major cause of norovirus infection. Norovirus can also spread through air. Intake of contaminated raw vegetables and fruits can cause norovirus infection as well, especially in people with a weak immune system. Norovirus infection can cause severe vomiting, diarrhoea, food poisoning, and abdominal pain which typically begins after twelve to forty-eight hours of exposure. The symptoms of norovirus stay for one to three days. Norovirus infection can also cause severe headache, body ache, high fever, and dehydration. Currently, there is no particular treatment available in the Norovirus Treatment Market. In case of healthy people, the symptoms usually go on their own in a couple of days.

Norovirus infections could be treated with consumption of plenty of fluids especially water and juices, to reduce the risk of dehydration. Intake of electrolyte powder is a common type of treatment option for norovirus infection. Sugary drinks should be strictly avoided to reduce the risk of diarrhea. Preventive steps like washing hands often with soap, washing raw fruits and vegetables thoroughly, proper cleanliness of the living areas, etc. help avoid the risk of norovirus infection.

Norovirus Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing incidences of norovirus infection are expected to drive the growth of the norovirus treatment market over the forecast period. Changes in lifestyle and eating habits such as intake of more junk food and less intake of water, are expected to drive the norovirus treatment market. Lack of awareness about contamination through personal items can increase the growth of the norovirus treatment market. Norovirus treatment by using homemade remedies can restrain the growth of the norovirus treatment market.

The norovirus treatment market is expected to show significant market growth due to the increasing incidences of norovirus infectious disease. The global market for norovirus treatment will increase with an increase in the consumption of junk food. Based on the product type, norovirus treatment has been segmented into electrolytes and intravenous fluids which are taken by the patient to reduce dehydration. Electrolyte is the most common product taken to reduce dehydration. Therefore, the electrolyte segment is expected to have the largest share in the norovirus treatment market. Based on the distribution channels, the norovirus treatment market has been segmented into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Retail pharmacies are expected to have the highest revenue share in the norovirus treatment market.

Geographically, the global norovirus treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global norovirus treatment market due to high awareness of the disease. Europe is expected to register the second largest share in the global norovirus treatment market throughout the forecast period. Countries like India and Australia have high incidences of norovirus infections. Hence, are expected to show a high revenue share in the norovirus treatment market.

Norovirus Treatment Market: Key Players

The global norovirus treatment market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of key players. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global norovirus treatment market are NIMRAJ CHEM AGROVET, Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Mizuno Pharmacies, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

