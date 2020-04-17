In this report, the Global Non-Woven Disc market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Non-Woven Disc market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-non-woven-disc-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2019-2025
Non-Woven Disc is a kind of disc sandpaper with non-woven fabric substrate used in polishing process.
Europe and USA are the main production base of Non-Woven Disc.Europe and USA are the largest consumption region of Non-Woven Disc in 2015 by volume.The USA consumed about 23% of total consumption market share. China and Japan each consumed 13% and 10% of total consumption market share.
The Non-Woven Disc market was valued at 76 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 107.8 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-Woven Disc.
This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Non-Woven Disc, presents the global Non-Woven Disc market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
In terms of production side, this report researches the Non-Woven Disc capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.
In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Non-Woven Disc by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
Saint-Gobain
3M
SIA Abrasives (Bosch)
PFERD
Osborn
Mirka
Klingspor
Bibielle
Hermes Abrasives
Nihon Kenshi
ARC Abrasives
Dewalt
The LBA Innovation Way
Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives
Ampol
Market Segment by Product Type
Quick Change Type
Arbor Hole Type
Market Segment by Application
Automotive
Furniture
Machinery
Electronics
Other
Key Regions split in this report:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Non-Woven Disc status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Non-Woven Disc manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-Woven Disc are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
