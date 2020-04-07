In this report, the Global Non-tire Synthetic Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Non-tire Synthetic Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Non-tire synthetic rubber is generally in term of all rubber products except product used in tires field, it covers a range of industrial, construction, medical and public health, sports and household and other rubber products, there are varieties of products.
First, the Non-tire synthetic rubber industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from America and western European.
In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in American Russia and China. For now, China has a unshakable status in this industry, like Sinopec and CNPC, both have perfect products. As to US, the Exxon Mobil has become a leader. In Germany, it is Lanxess leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong and shanghai province.
Second, many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too, such as Lanxess their plant in Jiangsu province. Some company usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like TSRC who take their advantage merge with JSR, whom key market is in Asia-Pacific.
Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.
Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.
Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Non-tire Synthetic Rubber will increase.
The global Non-tire Synthetic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Non-tire Synthetic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-tire Synthetic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
