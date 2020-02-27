The purpose of this research report titled “Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are a drug class that reduce pain, decrease fever, prevent blood clots and, in higher doses, decrease inflammation. Side effects depend on the specific drug, but largely include an increased risk of gastrointestinal ulcers and bleeds, heart attack and kidney disease.

In 2018, the global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Roche (including Genentech)

Amgen

B-MS

Merck

Pfizer

Novartis

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

GSK

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Aspirin

Ibuprofen

Naproxen

Celecoxib

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Drug Store

Hospital Pharmacies

Online

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Aspirin

1.4.3 Ibuprofen

1.4.4 Naproxen

1.4.5 Celecoxib

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Drug Store

1.5.3 Hospital Pharmacies

1.5.4 Online

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size

2.2 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size by Application

Continue…@@$

