Global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Opportunities in Key Application Sectors by 2025

Lung cancer is one of the most common malignant tumors in the world and has become the number one cause of death in malignant tumors in urban population in China. Non-small cell lung cancer accounts for about 80% of all lung cancers, and about 75% of patients are already in the advanced stage, and the 5-year survival rate is very low.



The non-small cell cancer therapeutics (NSCLC) market is anticipated to witness significant growth.This can be attributed to the high investment by market players in the research and development of lung cancer therapy, presence of a rich pipeline, and increasing penetration of drugs during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Orion Corporation

Merck KGaA

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Plc.

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Alimta

Iressa

Avastin

Tarceva

Zykadia

Tagrisso

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



