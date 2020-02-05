Global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market 2019 by Professional Survey, Opportunities & Forecast 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report studies the Non-invasive Ventilation Masks. NIV (Non-Invasive Ventilation) masks are the perfect interface for patients undergoing ventilation including CPAP and BiPAP therapy. Available as single patient use disposable variant and Silicone reusable variant with options of vented and non-vented systems.



Non-invasive Ventilation Masks are used for oxygen and anesthesia supply to the patient. They are the perfect interface for patients undergoing ventilation including CPAP and BiPAP therapy.

The global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market is expected to reach USD 2094.97 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 4.37% from 1620.98 million in 2017.; the actual sales are about 43.25 million units in 2017. The Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market is concentrated market; key players includes ResMed, Philips Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Air Liquide Medical Systems, Drger, Hamilton Medical, Intersurgical, BMC Medical, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Vyaire Medical and Armstrong Medical, the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 79.37% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and North America.

The global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market is valued at 1620 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2290 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Non-invasive Ventilation Masks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Non-invasive Ventilation Masks in these regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

ResMed

Philips Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Air Liquide Medical Systems

Drger

Hamilton Medical

Intersurgical

BMC Medical

DeVilbiss Healthcare

Vyaire Medical

Armstrong Medical



Market size by Product-

Under 30 $

30 to 40 $

Above 40 $

Market size by End User-

Pediatric

ICU

Home Care

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

…



The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Non-invasive Ventilation Masks market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Non-invasive Ventilation Masks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Non-invasive Ventilation Masks submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

