Global Non-GMO Flour Market Prospects Pinpoint Higher Traction from Developed Nations during 2018-2028

The non-GMO flour market is likely to remain influenced with growing consumer inclination toward healthy diet worldwide. Various lifestyle diseases have translated in a paradigm shift toward gluten free food products and non-GMO flour is no exception. The non-GMO flour being organic in nature, facilitate removal of bad fat, supporting in maintaining cardio-vascular health of people. In addition non-GMO flour removes obesogens that stack body fat, which results in lower cholesterol levels.

Growing certifications from regulatory authorities are expected to impact the growth of Non-GMO Flour Market. The USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) and Non-GMO Project Verified are two vital certifications that non-GMO flour must undergo in order to enter the commercial market. Main focus behind these stringent certifications on non-GMO flour is to gain consumer confidence on non-GMO flour and other organic products, largely to push the organic trend worldwide. However, though these certifications ensure zero dent in consumer confidence, it becomes difficult for non-GMO flour producers to fully meet certification requirements.

Non-GMO flour market has witnessed regulatory petition against labelling of non-GMO flour. Recently, the Information Technology and Innovative Foundation (ITIF) has filed a petition to the FDA regarding non-GMO flour labelling. According to ITIF, FDA should forbid producers from using non-GMO label on the back of misleading claims and misbranding of products including non-GMO flour. FDA’s decision on labelling of non-GMO products including non-GMO flour is still pending with rules on labelling to be finalized in Q4 2018.

Non-GMO flour is obtained from the milling of non-genetically modified grain (Non-GMO) or a combination of various types of grains and non-grain flour, which essentially has lower gluten content than conventional flour. Non-GMO flour contains several health benefits which are not usually derived from traditional flour or GMO flour. This flour exhibits limited gluten content with improved nutrient quantities, thus offering additional benefits to consumers. Increasing demand for bakery products coupled with the rising trend of gluten-free and Non-GMO Flour products consumption is expected to drive the Non-GMO Flour market over the forecast period.

Rising demand for Non-GMO based Flour food such as bakery products and R.T.E. products along with changing consumer preferences have propelled this market globally. Europe holds a relatively high share of bakery products consumption across the globe. Bread accounts for 79% of the total bakery products consumed in Europe and North America. Bread are consumed on a regular basis and are a staple food in Europe and North America as per capita bread consumption in Europe is approximately 63 kg. R.T.E. products such as cakes, pizza, and biscuits produced by NON-GMO flour are gaining popularity among the youth, which is likely to create further growth opportunities for the Non-GMO flour market.

Increasing disposable incomes in western countries and subsequent concerns about healthy, Non-GMO flour-based products consumption are driving the market in this region. Owing to above-mentioned reasons, the demand for bakery products is expected to increase in the coming years and this will lead to the rise in demand for Non-GMO flour across different countries across Europe.

Global Non-GMO Flour Market: Key Players

King Arthur Flours, Bob’s Red Mill, Organic Valley, Hain Celestial, Amy’s kitchen, United Natural Foods, YMT organic Farming, Eden Foods, Chiquita Brands, Albert’s Organics, Vert Living Natural Market, Shanghai Green Life Agri-Tech Company, Shanghai Food

Non-GMO flour Products: KAMUT Khorasan wheat grains have never been genetically modified and are free from genetically modified organisms. Bob’s red mill produces KAMUT Khorasan wheat grans flour which is a Non-GMO flour in a similar way many producers and manufactures such as Montana flour are using KAMUT Khorasan wheat grains to meet the demand of the Non-GMO flour. Rising concerns about gluten-free products have facilitated the growth of the Non-GMO flour market. The gluten content in flour leads to adverse effects on human health, causing indigestion, intestinal damage, and chronic diarrhea. Health consciousness among consumers coupled with increasing awareness about gluten-free products is driving the Non-GMO flour market globally. Consumers especially in North America and Europe are avoiding GMO flour and are opting for Non-GMO flour products which is a current upcoming trend for this market. This rising health responsiveness has consequently augmented the consumption of substitute, gluten-free varieties of Non-GMO flour such as white rice flour, brown rice flour, maize flour, barley flour, corn flour. Non-GMO flour is a fast expanding food category, demonstrating that this market exhibits immense growth potential over the forecast period. Thus, demand for these products is an imperative factor driving the Non-GMO flour market at present and its influence is expected to continue over the forecast period

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the key product types, origin, applications and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

