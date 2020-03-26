Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Professional Analysis Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Non-fused switch disconnectors de-energizes electric circuit for service and maintenance.

With the increase in industrialization, the demand for non-fused switch disconnectors is also expected to increase in the market, as it provides an easy means to open and close a circuit. It also offers protection against overcurrent, circuit overloads, short circuiting, and other advantages.

The global non-fused switch disconnectors market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period attributed to rise in urbanization and industrialization in the emerging market, such as China and India.

In 2017, based on voltage, the low voltage segment dominated the global non-fused switch disconnectors market, in terms of revenue. However, based on electric phase, three phase dominated the global market in the same year.

Siemens

Schneider Electric SE

ABB

General Electric Company

Eaton Corporation

WEG SA

Havells India

Littelfuse

Mitsubishi Electric

Delixi Electric

North America

Europe

China

Japan

High

Medium

Low

Single

Three

Commercial

Residential

