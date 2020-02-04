Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Growth And Analysis- Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast To 2023

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT).

The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6.71% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report covers the top key players like:

MISTRAS Group, SGS Group, Fujifilm Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Bureau Veritas S.A., GE Measurement and Control, Nikon Metrology Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Applus Services, S.A., Acuren Inspection, Inc., TEAM Inc, YXLON International GmbH ( COMET Group), TÃV Rheinland AG, Magnaflux Corp.

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

January 2018 – SGS Group Acquired Laboratoire De ContrÃ´le Et Dâanalyse, a prominent chemical and microbiological testing and consultancy, based in Belgium. The acquisition will enable SGS to expand their Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) testing portfolio in Belgium, with a prime focus on QC lab services

December 2017 – Bureau Veritas has announced the acquisition of IngenierÃ­a, Control y AdministraciÃ³n, S.A. de C.V. (INCA), a leader in technical supervision of building and infrastructure projects in Mexico. This acquisition positions Bureau Veritas as a top player for building and infrastructure related services in Mexico, a market that is driven by sustained investment both in the private and public sectors, especially in transportation, power, and utilities. It will also enable the company to diversify its local portfolio of services and build synergies with its activities in the energy sector