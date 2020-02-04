Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Growth And Analysis- Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast To 2023

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market report also provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market covers the insight of competitive analysis, geographical regions, and suppliers of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT).

The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6.71% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023

Competitor Analysis:

Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report covers the top key players like:

MISTRAS Group, SGS Group, Fujifilm Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Bureau Veritas S.A., GE Measurement and Control, Nikon Metrology Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Applus Services, S.A., Acuren Inspection, Inc., TEAM Inc, YXLON International GmbH ( COMET Group), TÃV Rheinland AG, Magnaflux Corp.

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

  • January 2018 – SGS Group Acquired Laboratoire De ContrÃ´le Et Dâanalyse, a prominent chemical and microbiological testing and consultancy, based in Belgium. The acquisition will enable SGS to expand their Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) testing portfolio in Belgium, with a prime focus on QC lab services
  • December 2017 – Bureau Veritas has announced the acquisition of IngenierÃ­a, Control y AdministraciÃ³n, S.A. de C.V. (INCA), a leader in technical supervision of building and infrastructure projects in Mexico. This acquisition positions Bureau Veritas as a top player for building and infrastructure related services in Mexico, a market that is driven by sustained investment both in the private and public sectors, especially in transportation, power, and utilities. It will also enable the company to diversify its local portfolio of services and build synergies with its activities in the energy sector
  • August 2017 – TÃV Rheinland has announced the partnership with Global Innovations Green Algorithms (GIGA), the international standards organization. The companyâs global Certipedia certificate database, combined with GIGAâs extensive, collaborative material data hub would transform the ease and speed with which designers can come up with a superior, sustainable building design that is expected to continue to deliver results for years
    The m

    Regional Analysis:

    Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market focuses on the growth rate, price, sales and revenue by each region. The regions include:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East & Africa

    Highlighted points of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report:

    • Varying dynamics of the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) industry.
    • Prospective changes in sales volumes and worldwide share growth in upcoming years (2018-2023).
    • Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market report recognizes the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players.
    • Competitors profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.
    • A complete analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.
    • Market driving and restraining factors.
    • Delivers information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.
    • Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market with respect to market dynamics, competitive analysis, and upcoming trends of the market.

    Key Questions Answered in the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market in 2023?
    • What are the key features driving the global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market?
    • Who are the key vendors in Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market space?
    • What are the opportunities, threats and overview of the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) industry?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market?

    Finally, the report Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market 2018 describes Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) industry expansion game plan, the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) industry knowledge supply, appendix, analysis findings, and the conclusion.

