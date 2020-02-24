Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2024

Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 12,353.37 million by 2024 from USD 6,700.00 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are remote visual inspection in aerospace increases demand, stringent safety guidelines and government protocols, automated NDT devices expected to see most demand and the power industry is boomed by continuous investment in nuclear plants.

The key market players for Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market are listed below;

General Electric

Olympus Corporation

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

MISTRAS Group, Inc.,

PFINDERKG,

Nikon Corporation,

Ashtead Group plc.,

Sonatest,

Bosello High Technology srl,

Magnaflux,

Socomore, Zetec, Inc.

The market is further segmented into;

Type

Application

End User

Geography

The global non-destructive testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, mode of testing, application, industry, and geography. The global non-destructive testing equipment market is segmented into ultrasonic test equipment, magnetic particle test equipment, visual inspection equipment, radiography test equipment, penetrant test equipment, eddy current testing equipment, acoustic emission testing equipment and others.

Based on equipment type, the global non-destructive testing equipment market is segmented into ultrasonic test equipment, magnetic particle test equipment, visual inspection equipment, radiography test equipment, penetrant test equipment, eddy current testing equipment, acoustic emission testing equipment and others.

Based on mode of testing, the global non-destructive testing equipment market is segmented into surface testing, volumetric testing, and condition monitoring and integrity inspection.

Based on application, the global non-destructive testing equipment market is classified into flaw detection, leak detection dimensional measurement, physical analysis, chemical analysis, plasma emission testing, corrosion emission testing and others.

Based on industry, the global non-destructive testing equipment market is classified into automotive, oil and gas, energy and power, aerospace and defense and others.

Based on geography, the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market is segmented into 11 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

MEA

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Continue…

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=12604

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]