Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection to 2024

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market is one kind of surface mount inductor with wide inductance range, high inductance precision, large permissible current.

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors, whose the sensing element does not contact with the measured object, is also called as non-contact thermometers. This type of sensors is used to measure the temperature of moving objects, small objects or objects whose temperature change rapidly. And also be used for measurement of temperature distribution. Non-contact (infrared) temperature sensing reads temperature by intercepting a portion of the infrared energy emitted by an object or substance, and detecting its intensity. Non-contact is used to sense the temperature of solids and liquids, but cannot be used on gases due to their transparent nature.

According to QYResearch, the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market will grow 14.81 percent to $633.46 million in 2015.

Fluke captured the top one revenue share spots in the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market in 2015. Fluke dominated with 19.13 percent revenue share, followed by Accurate Sensors with 10.97 percent revenue share and OMRON with 8.49 percent revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 57137 (k units).

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-Contact Temperature Sensors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

FLUKE

Accurate Sensors

OMRON

IFM Electronic

Turck

Micro-Epsilon

OMEGA

LumaSense

Calex Electronics

Melexis

Keyence

OPTEX Group

Pasco

Process-Sensors

Proxitron

Banner

HTM

Eluox Automation

Bodach

FSG Sensing

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Infrared Temperature Sensors

Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors in each application, can be divided into

Electronic Industry

Metallurgy Field

Petrochemical

General Industry(pharmacy, Automobile)

Transportation

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

