Global Non-Contact Temperature Market Size, Status and Forecast 2024

Non-Contact Temperature Sensors, who’s the sensing element does not contact with the measured object, is also called as non-contact thermometers. This type of sensors is used to measure the temperature of moving objects, small objects or objects whose temperature change rapidly. And also be used for measurement of temperature distribution. Non-contact (infrared) temperature sensing reads temperature by intercepting a portion of the infrared energy emitted by an object or substance, and detecting its intensity. Non-contact is used to sense the temperature of solids and liquids, but cannot be used on gases due to their transparent nature.

Fluke captured the top one revenue share spots in the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market in 2015. Fluke dominated with 19.13 percent revenue share, followed by Accurate Sensors with 10.97 percent revenue share and OMRON with 8.49 percent revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Non-Contact Temperature Sensors will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 59418 K units.

Despite the presence of competition problems, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

According to this study, over the next five years the Non-Contact Temperature market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-Contact Temperature business, shared in Chapter 3.

Global Non-Contact Temperature in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. A Global Non-Contact Temperature Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Global Non-Contact Temperature Market in the near future.

Segmentation by product type

Infrared Temperature Sensors

Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

Segmentation by application

Electronic Industry

Metallurgy Field

Petrochemical

General Industry(pharmacy, Automobile)

Transportation

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

FLUKE

Accurate Sensors

OMRON

IFM Electronic

Turck

Micro-Epsilon

OMEGA

LumaSense

Calex Electronics

Melexis

Keyence

OPTEX Group

Pasco

Process-Sensors

Proxitron

Banner

HTM

Eluox Automation

Bodach

FSG Sensing

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Non-Contact Temperature Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

