Global Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Summary
Fatty liver disease refers to the accumulation of fat (triglycerides,) in the liver. The liver cell contains fats, but the accumulation of excess fat can be a cause of concern and can lead to liver inflammation known as steatohepatitis. The fatty liver can be caused by alcohol as well as can be non-alcohol. Steatohepatitis can cause liver cirrhosis (fibrosis, scarring, and hardening of the liver). The cause of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is unknown. The nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common diseases in the United States. The prevalence of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is rising due to rise in prevalence of diabetes and obesity. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination survey, about 20-30% of the general population in the western world suffer from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The common symptoms include fatigue, weakness, weight loss and others. The diagnosis of NAFLD requires the combination of different tests such as blood test, ultrasound, CT scan, MRI scan, and liver biopsy. The two types of Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) includes simple fatty liver and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). The simple fatty liver is a type of nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL), in which fat is deposited, but no inflammation or liver damage is observed. NASH is the inflammation of the liver due to excess fat deposit and can lead to liver damage and disease.
North America is estimated to lead the global nonalcoholic fatty liver disease treatment market due to increase in prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases in United States. Large number of manufacturers exist in the market, with large number of customer base. Asia Pacific market is also projected to experience high growth in the near future owing to factors such as, increase in healthcare expenditure, rising standard of living, lifestyle changes- attributed to better healthcare and awareness of the cost-effective treatment process with government grants and funding for acceleration in research and development activities.
In 2018, the global Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Pfizer
Roche
Daewoong
Cardax
Merck
Novartis
Gilead Sciences
AstraZeneca
Limerick BioPharma
GW Pharmaceuticals
Allergan
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Antioxidants
Thiazolidinedione
Biguanides
Lipid lowering Agents
FXR Receptor Agonist
Others
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Drug Stores
Online Pharmacy
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
