Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market In-Depth Analysis, Current & Upcoming Trends 2025

In this report, the global non-alcoholic beverages market has been segmented on the basis of product type, source, packaging, distribution channel, and region to present a comprehensive picture of the consumption and revenue growth of non-alcoholic beverages across the globe. During the research process, we have taken into account the various factors likely to influence the global non-alcoholic beverages market for a duration of 10 years from 2017 to 2027. Our forecast assumptions for this period are based on a historical study of the global non-alcoholic beverages market for the period 2012 to 2016, which serves as a benchmark for estimating the volume projections and revenue size of the global non-alcoholic beverages market for the said period of study.
The executive summary captures the gist of the global non-alcoholic beverages market for the benefit of our readers, who can get a bird’s eye view of the global non-alcoholic beverages market ecosystem in a nutshell in this section. The executive summary comprises a market overview and our analysis and recommendations. The market introduction section comprises the market definition and taxonomy. In the market overview chapter, we focus on the forecast factors, the global non-alcoholic beverages market value chain, and import and export trends governing the global non-alcoholic beverages market. The next section presents the global non-alcoholic beverages market analysis scenario with market volume analysis and market value and absolute $ opportunity analysis. The next few sections detail the global non-alcoholic beverages market forecast and market attractiveness analysis by product type, source, packaging, distribution channel, and region. This is followed by the regional forecasts of the non-alcoholic beverages market. Here, we highlight the regional market dynamics and impact analysis of the regional drivers, restraints, and trends.
One of the key sections of the report features the competitive landscape of the global non-alcoholic beverages market. Here, we have profiled some of the key players with a presence in the global non-alcoholic beverages market. This section is intended to serve as a dashboard view of the competition present in the global non-alcoholic beverages market. Our aim is to help new market entrants as well as existing stakeholders understand the level of competition present in the global non-alcoholic beverages market. We have covered the different companies’ business overview, key financials, growth strategies, and recent market developments to present a clear picture of the key player market structure.
Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Taxonomy
Product Type
Carbonated
Aerated Drinks
Low/Zero Calorie Drinks
Low Sugar/Sugar Free Drinks
Others
Non-Carbonated
Fruit Juice
Vegetable Juice
Plant Extract Juices
Fermented Drinks
RTD Beverages
RTD Tea
RTD Coffee
Hot Drinks
Tea
Coffee
Others
Sports & Energy Drinks
Sports Drinks
Energy Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Functional Beverages
Dairy Based Beverages
Fruit and Vegetable Punch
Sherbet and Other Local Drinks
Source
Fruits
Vegetables
Cereals
Tea
Coffee
Milk
Cocoa/Chocolate
Plant Extracts/Herbal Extracts
Microbial Extracts
Nuts
Soybean
Floral Extracts
Colorants
Sweeteners
Flavors
Preservatives
CO2
Water
Packaging
Bottles
PET Bottles
HDPE Bottles
Glass Bottles
Metal Can
Liquid Carton
Slim Plastic Containers
Pouch
Tetra Pak
