Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:
For regions, China keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 47% in 2016 globally. Europe is the follower, with the consumption volume of 132 K MT in 2016.
With gradual economy recovery, nitrile rubber downstream industries are resuming, give sufficient supports to the industry development. Global consumption volume of nitrile rubber increased from 633.7 K MT in 2012 to 706.4 K MT in 2016, with the CAGR of 2.75%.
The nitrile rubber industry leaders are LANXESS, Zeon and so on, have good reputations for their nitrile rubber products with advanced technologies. Compared with manufacturers Internally, China’s NBR industry is still in the development stage. Although China is a net importer for the time being, with more and more new capacities to be released in the coming years, China will become a major supplier of NBR internationally.
The worldwide market for Nitrile Rubber (NBR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 3740 million US$ in 2024, from 2470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Nitrile Rubber (NBR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
LANXESS
Zeon
CNPC
Nantex
KKPC
LG
Ningbo Shunze
Sibur
JSR
Industrias Negromex
Versalis
Petrobras Argentina
Huangshan Hualan Technology
Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical
Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Block type
Particles/Crumb type
Powder type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automobiles Industry
Construction Industry
Machinery Industry
Aprons & Cots Industry
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Block type
1.2.2 Particles/Crumb type
1.2.3 Powder type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Automobiles Industry
1.3.2 Construction Industry
1.3.3 Machinery Industry
1.3.4 Aprons & Cots Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 LANXESS
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 LANXESS Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Zeon
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Zeon Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 CNPC
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 CNPC Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Nantex
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Nantex Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 KKPC
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 KKPC Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 LG
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 LG Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Ningbo Shunze
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Ningbo Shunze Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
