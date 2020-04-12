In this report, the Global Nitric Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nitric Acid Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nitric-acid-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025



Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It is a strong oxidizing agent. It ionizes readily in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. It is miscible with water in all proportions. Nitric acid is a clear to slightly yellow aqueous solution that has been treated to remove most free nitrogen oxides. This highly corrosive intermediate chemical is a strong mineral acid used in the production of nitrate based fertilizers, nylon precursors and other specialty chemicals. In this report we converting the different concentration of nitric acid into 100, namely in this report we counting the nitric acid(100%)’s capacity, production price and other items.

Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. The main application of nitric acid is in the production of nitrogen fertilizers. Considerable quantities are also used in the chemical synthesis of intermediate products in the production of such things as dyes, drugs, and explosives.

The global production of nitric acid reached 42085 K MT by the end of year 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of nitric acid are CF Industries Holdings, Yara, EuroChem, URALCHEM and Orica.

The manufacturers of nitric acid are concentrated in America, Europe and China. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 32.65% in 2016.

The global Nitric Acid market is valued at 11400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nitric Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nitric Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CF Industries Holdings

Yara

EuroChem

URALCHEM

Orica

PotashCorp

Acron

SBU Azot

OCI

LSB Industries

Dyno Nobel

CVR Partners

Agrium

Koch

Shanxi Tianji

Shanxi Xinghua

Yunnan Jiehua

Sinopec (Nanjing)

Sichuan Gold Elephant

Anhui JinHe Industrial

Holitech

Henan Jinkai

Shandong Dier-chem

Liuzhou Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Hongda Chemical

Luguang Chemical

Hualong Ammonium Nitrate

Sichuan Chemical

Fujian Shaohua

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dilute Nitric Acid

Concentrated Nitric Acid

Segment by Application

Fertilizer

Explosives

Polyurethanes

Polyamides

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nitric-acid-industry-analysis-and-trends-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com