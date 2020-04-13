Global Niobium Oxide Capacitors Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Niobium Oxide Capacitors market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Niobium Oxide Capacitors market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Niobium Oxide Capacitors market status and forecast, categorizes the global Niobium Oxide Capacitors market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

A niobium oxide capacitor contains a layer of Nb2O5 which is formed around NbO (niobium monoxide) grains as the dielectric. Niobium oxide capacitors have stable capacitance, leakage current and ESR parameters over time. This means functionality and performance both remain reliable and consistent. They also do not exhibit any piezo effect and have no voltage dependence, thus making them a good fit in coupling circuits.

Niobium oxide capacitor, a type of special capacitor, has some advantages compared with the common capacitor. The niobium oxide capacitors are mainly used for automotive, consumer electronic industry and so on. The consumer electronic is the largest usage of the global market with the share of about 50%, followed by the automotive usage with 22%.

The global average price of niobium oxide capacitors is in the increasing trend in 2011-2016, from about 0.154 $/Unit in 2011 to 0.143 $/Unit in 2016. The price will be in declining trend while the price of the raw material will be reduced. The sales volume of niobium oxide capacitors will reach about 41 Million Units in 2016 from 32 Million Units in 2011 all around the world, with the CAGR of 5%.

Japan is the biggest market for niobium oxide capacitors, and produced about 27.6 million units (about 2/3 of the global total) of niobium oxide capacitors in 2015. USA is another key producer of the product, and the global top two areas took up about 30% of the market.

And Japan is the largest sales market of niobium oxide capacitors in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. Japanese sales volume took up about 67% the global market in 2015. And Japan is the largest exporter of niobium oxide capacitors in the world at present. USA is the second largest market in the report with a consumption share of about 27% in 2015.

Currently, AVX (part of Kyocera) is the most well-known players in the global niobium oxide capacitors market, and AVX took up more than 90% of the global market in 2015. Vishay is the other players of the market that commercialized, but the scale is much smaller than AVX.

Although sales of niobium oxide capacitors brought some opportunity, the study group recommends that the new entrants do not enter into the niobium oxide capacitors field if you just have money but no technical advantage, brand advantage or downstream support.

The global Niobium Oxide Capacitors market is valued at 6 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018-2025.

AVX

Vishay

Holy Stone

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

General

High CV

Low ESR

Low Profile

Other

Consumer electronic

Automotive

Power supply

Industrial

Other

