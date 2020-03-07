In this report, the Global Niobium Carbide Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Niobium Carbide Market Insights,Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Niobium Carbide market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Niobium Carbide breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Niobium carbide is an extremely hard refractory ceramic material, commercially used in tool bits for cutting tools. It is usually processed by sintering and is a frequent additive as grain growth inhibitor in cemented carbides. It has the appearance of a brown-gray metallic powder with purple lustre.

Niobium carbide is a frequent intentional product in microalloyed steels due to its extremely low solubility product in austenite, the lowest of all the refractory metal carbides. Mainly used in cemented carbide and defense industry.

In recent years, due to the tantalum carbide prices stay in high level, some downstream manufacturers started to use niobium carbide partially replace tantalum carbide. Thus stimulating the development of the industry.

The main raw material of niobium carbide is niobium ore. Most of the world’s niobium ore in Brazil. Currently, Brazil is the world’s largest niobium ore supplier. China needs to import large quantities of niobium ore per year.

We tend to believe this industry is an mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Niobium Carbide market size will increase to 51 Million US$ by 2025, from 36 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Niobium Carbide.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Niobium Carbide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Niobium Carbide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

H.C. Starck

Kennametal

Japan New Metals

ESPI Metals

Jiujiang Tanbre

Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Group

ZhuZhou GuangYuan

OTIC

Jiujiang Zhongao

Jiangxi King-Tan Tantalum

Changsha Langfeng Metallic Material

WHNM

Niobium Carbide Breakdown Data by Type

Niobium Carbide (99.0%)

Niobium Carbide (99.5%)

Niobium Carbide Breakdown Data by Application

Carbide Alloy

Coating Materials

Metallurgical Industry

Niobium Carbide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Niobium Carbide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Niobium Carbide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Niobium Carbide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Niobium Carbide :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



