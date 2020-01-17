Global Night Vision Binoculars Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Night vision binoculars Market: Introduction

Night vision binoculars are used to get remote vision of products, living creatures, etc. Night vision binoculars are an electro-optical device used to detect visible and infrared energy and provide a visible image of the desired product in total darkness. Night vision binoculars provide spectacular optical quality. They can be used for image capturing during both day and night, but are commonly preferred for night viewing.

Some of the major advantages of night vision binoculars are: they provide ultimate illumination, outstanding optical clarity and a clear field of the view. Other product features, such as image capturing, widescreen viewing monitor, video recording, zoom and daytime color, will add to the sales of night vision binoculars. The powerful infrared illumination and variety of magnification associated with rugged and water-resistant have increased the adoption of night vision binoculars.

Night Vision Binoculars Market: Market Dynamics

Growing sales of Wi-Fi enabled night vision binoculars with better battery life is driving the growth of the global night vision binoculars market. Recent advancements in night vision technology that enable long distant vision at night with the help of dual infrared illuminators will further drive the growth of the global night vision binoculars market during the forecast period. In addition to that, the recent trend of integrating night vision mode and thermal imaging mode in night vision binoculars will also positively affect the market.

The key challenge for the night vision binoculars market is the easy availability of night vision monocular as these products are light and cheaper than night vision binoculars. This particular factor will negatively impact the sales in the concerned market. However, night vision binoculars are easy to use and offer a nicer, wider viewing experience. Night vision binoculars are especially preferred for camping, surveillance, law enforcement, night navigation and many other applications. Currently, end users prefer night vision binoculars for ghost hunting, hiking and paranormal investigating.

Night Vision Binoculars Market: Market segmentation

The global night vision binoculars market can be segmented by magnification type, lens coating type and application.

On the basis of magnification type, the global night vision binoculars market is segmented into:

1X

2X

3X

4X

More than 4X

On the basis of lens coating type, the global night vision binoculars market is segmented into:

Single coating lens

Multi-coating lens

On the basis of application, the global night vision binoculars market is segmented into:

Military

Shipping

Trekking

Hunting

Night Vision Binoculars Market: Regional Outlook

North American and Western Europe are the key markets for night vision binoculars. However, manufacturers from China are driving the sales of night vision binoculars in the Asian market, primarily driven by the military application of night vision binoculars. Currently, the US military and hunters are the leading end users of night vision binoculars. It is expected that this trend will continue during the forecast period due to increasing military investments in arms and ammunitions. This market will witness highest demand from countries, such as India, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, South Korea, France and Germany.

However, regulations levied to maintain and restrict hunting activities in developed economies which will hinder the sales of night vision binoculars during the forecast period. Safety regulations that focus on the security of extinct animals are negatively impacting the growth of the night vision binoculars market in European region. However, growing tourism in remote places and increasing inclination of people towards hiking will positively drive the adoption of night vision binoculars in near future.

Night Vision Binoculars Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of the global night vision binoculars market are: