Global Nicotine Gum Market, Forecast to 2025

Nicotine gum is a smoking cessation product that helps smokers to slowly overcome nicotine addiction. Nicotine is released by chewing the gum and is absorbed into the blood stream through the lining of the mouth, which helps smokers to slowly reduce their craving for nicotine. It is one of nicotine replacement therapies (NRT’s) and it is an over-the-counter medication.

Nicotine gum is a smoking cessation product that helps smokers to slowly overcome nicotine addiction. Usually, it has two scales, such as 2 mg/piece of gum dosage and 4 mg/piece of gum dosage. 2 mg/piece of gum dosage is more usual than 4 mg/piece of gum dosage. In 2015, 2 mg/piece of gum dosage production took about 61.34% of global production.

With the improvement of people’s awareness of smoking cessation, demand for nicotine gum is increasing. In 2011, global nicotine gum production was 5143.1 Million Pieces. While in 2015, it increased to 6425.1 Million Pieces with an average increase rate of 5.72% during 2011-2015.

Nicotine gum manufacturers are mainly concentrated in North America, EU and Asia. In 2015, North America nicotine gum production was about 2867.5 Million Pieces, which took about 44.63% of global production. EU and Asia separately took about 42.48% and 6.32% in 2015.

There are many manufacturers all over the world, such as Novartis, Perrigo Company, Pharmacia, Fertin Pharma, Revolymer, Johnson & Johnson, Alchem International, Cambrex Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Reynolds American and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, etc. Most of them are famous medical company.

In the future, we predict that global nicotine gum production will increase. Threatened by E-cigarette, nicotine gum production growth rate will not be high. We suspect that global nicotine gum production will be 8062.9 Million Pieces by 2022, with an average increase rate of 3.30% from 2016 to 2022.

The global Nicotine Gum market is valued at 1330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nicotine Gum volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nicotine Gum market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

