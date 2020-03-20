Global Nickelous Sulfate Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Nickelous Sulfate Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nickelous Sulfate Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Nickelous Sulfate, usually refers to the inorganic compound with the formula NiSO4 (H2O)6. In the forecast period, the global Nickelous Sulfate market size is estimated to grow to reach $ 4707.00 million by 2023 from $2113.73 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 17.73% from 2018 to 2023. And China market is expected to maintain the biggest market with $ 1688.68 million of revenue by 2023.

This report studies the Nickelous Sulfate market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Nickelous Sulfate market by applications/end industries.

The major players in global Nickelous Sulfate market include

Sumitomo Metal Mining(SMM)

Norilsk Nickel

Umicore

Mechema

Outotec

Nicomet

Coremax

Zenith

SEIDO CHEMICAL

Jilin Jien

Jinchuan

GEM

Jinco Nonferrous

Huaze

Guangxi Yinyi

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Nickelous Sulfate in these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast), covering

USA

China

Europe

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

ROW

On the basis on the product type, this report covers

EN Grade

Plating Grade

High-Purity Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Financial

Government

Military & Defense

Others

