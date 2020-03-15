Global Next-generation sequencing Market – Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts: 2018–2024

Market Analysis: The “Global Next-Generation Sequencing market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The global market is analyzed based on five segments – Technology, Products, Application, End-users and regions.
Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the major shareholder in the global next-generation sequencing market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecasted period due to increasing funding for healthcare research, growing patient pool, and increasing healthcare expenditure. The markets in emerging counties such as, India, China and Brazil are expected to grow at a rapid pace for next five years.
Product Analysis: The market by product type is segmented into instruments, consumables and reagents and services. The services segment of the NGS market includes data analysis services and sequencing services. Among various application, consumables and reagents occupied the largest share in 2017, due to increased usage and need of consumables throughout the sample preparation, library construction, and various other pre-requisite steps of next-generation sequencing.
End-Users Analysis: The market by end-users is segmented into academic and research institutes, hospitals and clinics, biotech and pharma companies and others. Among various end-users of the NGS market, academic and research institutes occupied a major share in 2017.
Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of Next-generation Sequencing in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.
