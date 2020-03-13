Global Next Generation Packaging Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Next Generation Packaging Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

Global Next Generation Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Next Generation Packaging.

This report researches the worldwide Next Generation Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Next Generation Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amcor

WestRock

Sonoco

Sealed Air

Stora Enso

Bemis

MULTIVAC

WS Packaging

Active Packaging

ULMA Packaging

Next Generation Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Active Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Next Generation Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Logistics & Supply Chain

Others

Next Generation Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Next Generation Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global Next Generation Packaging Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Next Generation Packaging Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Active Packaging

1.4.3 Intelligent Packaging

1.4.4 Modified Atmosphere Packaging

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

1.5.4 Personal Care

1.5.5 Logistics & Supply Chain

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Production

2.1.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Next Generation Packaging Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Next Generation Packaging Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Next Generation Packaging Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Amcor

8.1.1 Amcor Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Next Generation Packaging

8.1.4 Next Generation Packaging Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 WestRock

8.2.1 WestRock Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Next Generation Packaging

8.2.4 Next Generation Packaging Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Sonoco

8.3.1 Sonoco Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Next Generation Packaging

8.3.4 Next Generation Packaging Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Sealed Air

Continued….

