Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

In this report, the Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) market, analyzes and researches the Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Cisco Systems (US)
Check Point Software Technologies (Israel)
Palo Alto Networks (US)
Barracuda Networks (US)
Fortinet (US)
Sonicwall (US)
Zscaler (US)
Forcepoint (US)
Juniper Networks (US)
Hillstone Networks (US)
Sophos (UK)
Gajshield Infotech (India)
WatchGuard Technologies (US)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) can be split into
Hardware
Virtual
Cloud
Market segment by Application, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) can be split into
BFSI
Retail
IT and Telecom
Government and Public Utilities
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Education
Other
