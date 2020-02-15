Global Next-generation Battery Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Next-generation Battery Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024”
PUNE, INDIA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Next-generation Battery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Next-generation Battery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Primearth EV Energy
FDK
GP Batteries International
Highpower International Inc
Corun
Panasonic
Huanyu battery
GS Yuasa
Spectrum Brands (Rayovac)
Lexel Battery (Coslight)
EPT Battery Co., Ltd
Energizer Holdings
Great Power Energy
Suppo
The global Next-generation Battery market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Next-generation Battery by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Small-Sized Ni-MH Battery for Consumer Electronics
Large-Sized Ni-MH Battery for HEV
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
HEV
Retail Market
Cordless Phone
Dust Collector
Personal Care
Lighting Tools
Electric Tool
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 METHODOLOGY
3 TRENDS AND DRIVERS
3.1 Next-generation Battery Market Size and Trends
3.2 Opportunities in Next-generation Battery
3.3 Market Inhibitors
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Next-generation Battery Industry Chain
4.2 Next-generation Battery Cost Analysis
4.3 Next-generation Battery Pricing Strategy
4.4 Distribution Structure
4.5 Enter Strategy
5 MARKET AND TECHNICAL CHALLENGES
5.1 Commercialization Stage
5.2 Economic Impact
5.3 Competitive landscape Overview
5.4 Regulatory/Government policy
6 PORTER’S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS
6.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.4 Threat of Substitute
6.5 Segment Rivalry
7 Value Chain Analysis
7.1 Upstream Overview
7.2 Companies Distribution
7.3 Brand and Processing
7.4 Distribution Channel
8 Next-generation Battery MARKET, BY TYPE
8.1 Overview
8.2 Market Size & Analysis, By Type
8.2.1 Graphene Battery
8.2.2 Lithium Sulfur Battery
8.2.3 Sodium Carbon Dioxide Battery
8.2.4 Lithium Air Battery
8.2.5 Others
9 Global MARKET, BY REGIONS
9.1 Global Market Size and Share by Regions
9.2 North America Market
9.2.1 US
9.2.1 Canada
9.2.1 Mexico
9.3 Europe Market
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Sweden
9.3.3 Germany
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Russia
9.3.6 France
9.3.7 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia & Pacific Market
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
9.4.7 Rest of Asia & Pacific
9.5 LAMEA Market
9.5.1 Latin America
9.5.2 Middle East
9.5.3 Africa
10 Top Company
10.1 GS Yuasa
10.1.1 Business Overview
10.1.2 Recent Development
10.2 Samsung SDI
10.3 BYD
10.4 Hitachi
10.5 TESLA
10.6 Samsung
10.7 Panasonic
10.8 Sion Power
10.9 Seeo
10.10 OXIS Energy
10.11 Fluidic Energy
10.12 24M
10.13 Ambri
10.14 Sakti3
10.15 Primus Power
10.16 EnerSys
10.17 AES Energy Storage
10.18 Alevo
